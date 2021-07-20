Neighbour Finder App UI Design Concept

My neighbour finding app allows you to easily find local neighbours and events using your phone. This app brings together neighbours, events and their shared interests. Your interests are shown on your profile and in the discover tab so you can find similar neighbours around you.

The app lists all upcoming events for your area so you can join socials or community projects and get to know new people as a group. Alternatively, you can start your new friendships through the in-built chat. Join groups or chat 1-on-1 and discover your new neighbours today.

All new profiles will be required to verify their accounts to ensure safety and legitimacy of the users.

