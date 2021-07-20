Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Mirror - E shop is an online shopping business. They wanted a symbol that represents their business name mirror.
While sketching the ideas, I found that the "M" word and can be horizontal as a mirror and that shape makes a shopping cart.