Mirror - E Shop

Mirror - E Shop simple logo minimalist logo vector logo adobe illustrator calligraphy logo gradient logo gradient shopping logo shop logo shopping graphixvai ui illustration flat logo design branding identity design branding logo graphic design
Mirror - E shop is an online shopping business. They wanted a symbol that represents their business name mirror.
While sketching the ideas, I found that the "M" word and can be horizontal as a mirror and that shape makes a shopping cart.

