Pricing - Service Design Club's UI Marathon (Challenge 8)

A pricing challenge. For this challenge, I had to design and upload a Pricing screen. The Service Design Club also set another challenge at the same time, we had to create and upload the pricing screen under one hour.
Eighth challenge out of 14 from the UI Marathon by the Service Design Club (https://servicedesignclub.com/)