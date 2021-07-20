Nic Buron

Vote Day 6 - Midsommar

Nic Buron
Nic Buron
Hire Me
  • Save
Vote Day 6 - Midsommar building flowers fire vote midsommar icons lettering illustration
Download color palette

In 2020, leading up to the election, I made a daily vote reminder. I made this one 24 days before the election so I decided to make an homage to the A24 film Midsommar.

This is 6 of 31.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Nic Buron
Nic Buron
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nic Buron

View profile
    • Like