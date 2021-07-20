Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aryan Thakur

Hummingbird

Aryan Thakur
Aryan Thakur
  • Save
Hummingbird inspiration bird hummingbird minimal simple vector logo illustration gradient design concept branding adobe illustrator
Download color palette

Hi Guys,
Today I designed this Gradient version of a silhouette hummingbird image from the internet.

Thaanks!

Let's work together – aryanthakur8.at@gmail.com

Aryan Thakur
Aryan Thakur

More by Aryan Thakur

View profile
    • Like