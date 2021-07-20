Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
San Flea Rentals

San Flea Rentals
Concept logo I created for a rental place in Cape San Blas, FL. San Flea Rentals is a three-generation locally owned and operated business. They rent paddle boards, kayaks, bicycles, tandem bikes, trikes, and more. The logo was fun to design, incorporating a mole crab (frequent among the beach looking like a sand flea), anchor, and paddle board.

Jul 20, 2021
