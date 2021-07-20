Adesewa

Day 026- Subscribe illustration design dailyui userinterface ui ux uidesign
Day 26 of the #dailyui challenge is to design a subscribe form. I designed a newsletter subscription form for web and your feedback is appreciated.

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
