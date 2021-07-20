Jameka Josephs

Sign Up | Daily UI 001

Sign Up | Daily UI 001 stars design mobile zodiac astrology dailyui001 dailyui
Here's my take on the Daily UI #001 challenge. I designed a sign up flow for an astrology app. Feel free to leave feedback!

Pngs are from rawpixel.com

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
