Michael Stidham
North Point Creative

InsideOut Rebrand

Michael Stidham
North Point Creative
Michael Stidham for North Point Creative
Rebrand for InsideOut, a long-standing high school ministry — Launched in January 2021

Development started about a year earlier. Wes Allen and I took turns working on rounds of logo options. Because this brand would be used across a network of churches in the Atlanta area and beyond, there were a lot of people who had to buy in.

The main mark was created in a last push to see how minimal we could go. It honestly had me wondering, "is this enough of a design to work?" Maybe that's where we needed to get to, but I wasn't sure at first. I think we made a lot of other cool things along the way, but ultimately I’m happy where we landed. It’s been fun building out additional elements and creating new art that leverages the brand marks.

North Point Creative
North Point Creative
Design Team for North Point Ministries

