Julia

Ghost Laser Overdrive

Julia
Julia
  • Save
Ghost Laser Overdrive graphic design artwork visualarts vaporwaveaesthetic aestheticart aesthetic vaporwaveart synthwave vaporwave 80s retro weekday warmup vector typography design illustration
Download color palette

Weekday Warmup. Type treatment using Illustrator. Used Wasteland vector brush file from rikkyal with Adobe Stock (https://stock.adobe.com/images/wasteland-vector-brush-style-font-alphabet-typeface/224998108) and Nimbus Sans Extd Black.

Julia
Julia

More by Julia

View profile
    • Like