Hull City Badge

After seeing today's reveal of Hull's new club crest I can fully understand the fans frustrations, but that's another matter.

For me the biggest missed opportunity was to update the tiger. The tiger here is an idea for another project but I've included it into a concept for a new crest.

Posted on Jun 20, 2014
