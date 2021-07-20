Chow! UI/UX Design - Create SC 2021 1st Place Winner

Mobile app prototype created with a team of two other designers (Clara Miller - https://www.claramillerdesign.com/; Hosoo Yoo - https://www.hosooyoo.com/) for the 2021 Create SC Designathon, sponsored by Innovative Design at USC and Adobe! We researched, ideated, and created the entire project in just 24 hours.

Chow! combines food delivery with friends to encourage safe, socially-distanced gatherings. Virtually share a meal with pals new or old by ordering food from the same restaurant without ever leaving your video chat! You can even plan private events for special celebrations, or join public rooms when you want to meet someone new. Chow! makes it easy to stay safe, stay social, and support your favorite local restaurants.

Check out the working prototype at: https://xd.adobe.com/view/74f6628a-0890-4b00-8a21-a5cf80613992-21a5/screen/3705304e-3cd2-4706-8e54-57a37907ef21?fullscreen