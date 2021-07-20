Valériane Richard

New portfolio identity

New portfolio identity plants portfolio logo linocut
WIP on my personal logo for my new portfolio coming soon ! Had some fun and got inspired by linocuting and witchy flowers.

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Artistic director, Product Designer, Colours lover
