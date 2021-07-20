Braja Omar Justico

Montra - Financial Report

Montra - Financial Report
Another shot from Montra - Expense Tracker UI kit, in these design I try to create a financial report in a form of a story to make it easier and quicker for users, this is inspired by Spotify when they launch "Only You" features

By the way, you can duplicate the UI kit on figma community :
https://www.figma.com/community/file/998557875473123405/Montra---Expense-Tracker-UI-Kit

