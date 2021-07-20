Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniel Isler

Website Redesign: V3

Daniel Isler
Daniel Isler
  • Save
Website Redesign: V3 redesign ios music app mobile website
Download color palette

Website redesign for Light Bulb.

This is the 3rd version. Each iteration moves closer to convey the core value of Light Bulb for creative musicians.

Drop an "L" and keep grinding like a champ 💻💻💻

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Daniel Isler
Daniel Isler

More by Daniel Isler

View profile
    • Like