Wizkid Made In Lagos Web Design

Made in Lagos is the fourth studio (and second major label) album by Nigerian singer and songwriter Wizkid. It was released on 30 October 2020 by Starboy Entertainment and RCA Records. It features guest appearances from British artists Skepta and Ella Mai, American R&B singer H.E.R., Jamaican artists Projexx and Damian Marley, and Nigerian artists Burna Boy, Tay Iwar and Terri, and Tems, the latter of whom features on the international-charting song "Essence".

At the 27th annual South African Music Awards, Made in Lagos received a nomination for the Rest of Africa Award.

