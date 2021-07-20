Wizkid Made In Lagos Web Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Made in Lagos is the fourth studio (and second major label) album by Nigerian singer and songwriter Wizkid. It was released on 30 October 2020 by Starboy Entertainment and RCA Records. It features guest appearances from British artists Skepta and Ella Mai, American R&B singer H.E.R., Jamaican artists Projexx and Damian Marley, and Nigerian artists Burna Boy, Tay Iwar and Terri, and Tems, the latter of whom features on the international-charting song "Essence".
At the 27th annual South African Music Awards, Made in Lagos received a nomination for the Rest of Africa Award.
🔥🎨Too see more concepts Click here https://www.behance.net/gallery/123850909/Wizkid-Made-In-Lagos