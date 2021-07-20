Iris strife

LE VOYAGE DE L'OURS AUGUSTE

LE VOYAGE DE L'OURS AUGUSTE editorial illustration editorial forest art digital art childrensbook photoshop 2d illustration 2d art
Editorial illustration project that I made for my friends Kevin and Kristen, (France) It's a pleasure to be able to mix three of my favorite things: children's stories, bears and illustration 🧡🔥🐻 Merci mes amis!

