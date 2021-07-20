Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Meenakshi Ratna

Naalam

Meenakshi Ratna
Meenakshi Ratna
Naalam brand identity branding design app design adobe photoshop cc adobe illustrator cc logodesign logo
Personal Branding.
The creation of the entire brand's visual identity that come close to my personal ideals of graphical expression. My main focus was to express my values with playful design that not only assembles the different nature of my previous work in my portfolio but also unifies this approach.

Meenakshi Ratna
Meenakshi Ratna

