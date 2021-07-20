Kristina Ponomarenko

Web design - Landing page for language school

Web design - Landing page for language school branding vector ux logo ui typogaphy illustration colour web design minimal flat app
Have you ever thought about online language learning schools? Nowadays, it's becoming easier to communicate at a distance, we no longer need to waste our time for offline lessons. All you need is to connect to the meeting and you're all set.

