🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Home Office is a short animated gif as the main graphic asset made to promote Spye’s upcoming webinar – C-Suite Home Office. The animation & graphic styles were set and optimized to work well for email marketing and social media presence – It's tiny in the file size yet strong in brand recognition.