GÖDI KINCSEM UDVARHÁZ

GÖDI KINCSEM UDVARHÁZ branding racehorse illustration museum animal horse identity brand logo
The meeting of the past and the present.
This is museum logo, for a famous Hungarian racehorse. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kincsem)

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
