Hotel booking and Restaurant App UI Kit

This Restaurant App Uikit Is a Complete and Multipurpose App Ui Kit and Has Been Designed and Arranged in an Elegant Way for the Designers.

Highlights
- Vector Based Food illustration
- 100% Fully Customizable
- 20+ Mobile Screens
- Free Fonts & icons
- Compatibility on Sketch, XD & Figma
- Elegant & Minimal Design

Design by: SADEK Tem

