Task Distribution System

Last November I have completed my bachelor's degree in Software Engineering. For the final assessment I created the Task Distribution System. With this system it is possible to create and distribute tasks to team members. It utilises the Jira API to retrieve relevant information for Jira issues.

The front-end is developed with React and the backend with Symfony.

Besides engineering the logic and developing the software I also designed the user interface of the system.

