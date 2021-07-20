PAPERBOY LONDON - ILLUSTRATED CHOCOLATE PACKAGING

My range of 10 illustrated chocolate bar packaging designs, cards and prints are now available on Paperboy London – an app to create and send personalised gifts from your smartphone or tablet.

https://www.paperboy.london/

Just download the Paperboy App on the App Store or Googleplay and you can choose and personalise with your own messages directly from your phone – they deliver it for you, worldwide.

https://www.instagram.com/seasonofvictory/