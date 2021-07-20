Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Season of Victory

PAPERBOY LONDON - ILLUSTRATED CHOCOLATE PACKAGING

PAPERBOY LONDON - ILLUSTRATED CHOCOLATE PACKAGING icons illustration system illustrated icons illustrator packaging designer packaging design illustrated pattern design graphic design chocolate packaging illustrated packaging packaging branding freelanceillustrator illustration
My range of 10 illustrated chocolate bar packaging designs, cards and prints are now available on Paperboy London – an app to create and send personalised gifts from your smartphone or tablet.

https://www.paperboy.london/

Just download the Paperboy App on the App Store or Googleplay and you can choose and personalise with your own messages directly from your phone – they deliver it for you, worldwide.

https://www.instagram.com/seasonofvictory/

