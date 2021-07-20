Alan Lee

Illustration System for Kaiser Permanente

Illustration System for Kaiser Permanente healthcare modular system editorial design illustrator graphic illustration
  1. kp-set-july2021.png
  2. kp-faces.png
  3. kp-characters.png
  4. kp-pharma.png
  5. kp-set-july2021.png

A modular illustration system consists of characters, interchangeable parts, and backgrounds.

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
