Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chad Whipple

Nu-Note

Chad Whipple
Chad Whipple
Hire Me
  • Save
Nu-Note prototype figma ux ui design
Download color palette

Another look at Nu-Note. I'm very excited with how it turned out!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Chad Whipple
Chad Whipple
Welcome to my UX Design Portfolio
Hire Me

More by Chad Whipple

View profile
    • Like