Espaço Mansão Stationery - Table Display

🇧🇷Esse e o segundo item da papelaria do Espaço Mansão, o Display de mesa.

Este material bastante usado em restaurantes, funciona para você escanear o QR Code e acessar o cardápio do espaço.

O material foi elaborado seguindo a mesma identidade do primeiro item dessa papelaria, assim foi usado o padrão de fundo com uma textura arrojada, o QR Code ao centro, junto a faixa laranja para chamar a atenção e dar um contraste de cor bacana.😍

O que achou do resultado? comenta aí🤩

Em breve mais itens da papelaria.

🇺🇸This is the second item in Espaço Mansão's stationery, the Table Display.

This material often used in restaurants, works for you to scan the QR Code and access the space's menu.

The material was prepared following the same identity as the first item of this stationery, so the background pattern with a bold texture was used, the QR Code in the center, along with the orange strip to draw attention and give a nice color contrast.😍

What did you think of the result? comment there🤩

More stationery items coming soon.

