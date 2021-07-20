Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Leandro Pereira Alves
Noweb Publicidade

Espaço Mansão Stationery - Table Display

Leandro Pereira Alves
Noweb Publicidade
Leandro Pereira Alves for Noweb Publicidade
Hire Us
  • Save
Espaço Mansão Stationery - Table Display stationary illustrator menu cardápio qr code desktop display table display display events designs minimal clean design branding graphic design
Espaço Mansão Stationery - Table Display stationary illustrator menu cardápio qr code desktop display table display display events designs minimal clean design branding graphic design
Espaço Mansão Stationery - Table Display stationary illustrator menu cardápio qr code desktop display table display display events designs minimal clean design branding graphic design
Espaço Mansão Stationery - Table Display stationary illustrator menu cardápio qr code desktop display table display display events designs minimal clean design branding graphic design
Download color palette
  1. Display de mesa.jpg
  2. Display de mesa 1.jpg
  3. Display de mesa 2.jpg
  4. Like & Follow.jpg

🇧🇷Esse e o segundo item da papelaria do Espaço Mansão, o Display de mesa.
Este material bastante usado em restaurantes, funciona para você escanear o QR Code e acessar o cardápio do espaço.
O material foi elaborado seguindo a mesma identidade do primeiro item dessa papelaria, assim foi usado o padrão de fundo com uma textura arrojada, o QR Code ao centro, junto a faixa laranja para chamar a atenção e dar um contraste de cor bacana.😍
O que achou do resultado? comenta aí🤩
Em breve mais itens da papelaria.

🇺🇸This is the second item in Espaço Mansão's stationery, the Table Display.
This material often used in restaurants, works for you to scan the QR Code and access the space's menu.
The material was prepared following the same identity as the first item of this stationery, so the background pattern with a bold texture was used, the QR Code in the center, along with the orange strip to draw attention and give a nice color contrast.😍
What did you think of the result? comment there🤩
More stationery items coming soon.
-----
💌 Contato para projetos: contato@noweb.io
👋 Descubra mais sobre nós:
Facebook | Instagram
www.noweb.io

C9147438c0085929c921b3eca979457a
Rebound of
Espaço Mansão Stationery - Letterhead
By Leandro Pereira Alves
Noweb Publicidade
Noweb Publicidade
Hire Us

More by Noweb Publicidade

View profile
    • Like