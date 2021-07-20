Marc Fiol

PickUp - Mobile App UX Design Project

Marc Fiol
Marc Fiol
  • Save
PickUp - Mobile App UX Design Project mobile app design ux branding ui
Download color palette

PickUp is a mobile app concept created by me. The main premise of the app is for users to easily create and organize pickup basketball games while also having a social media integration so you can always stay in touch with anyone you meet.

This was created in Adobe XD. You can learn more about the project on my website:

https://www.marcfiol.com/pickup

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Marc Fiol
Marc Fiol

More by Marc Fiol

View profile
    • Like