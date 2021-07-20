UI Exercise - Troca Inteligente [Apple]

Hello, guys,

I always admired the nifty neaty simplicity of Apple's interfaces, and for this reason I decided to imagine a fictional page for its website. I came up with a "smart exchange" idea, where you give Apple your current iPhone, and receive a new, updated model from them. I'm pretty sure this idea has been used before, maybe not by Apple itself. Anyway.

It's a simple and minimalist interface - just as Apple's usual pages. I hope you enjoy it, and if you may, leave your feedbacks!