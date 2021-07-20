UI Exercise - Troca Inteligente [Apple]

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, guys,
I always admired the nifty neaty simplicity of Apple's interfaces, and for this reason I decided to imagine a fictional page for its website. I came up with a "smart exchange" idea, where you give Apple your current iPhone, and receive a new, updated model from them. I'm pretty sure this idea has been used before, maybe not by Apple itself. Anyway.
It's a simple and minimalist interface - just as Apple's usual pages. I hope you enjoy it, and if you may, leave your feedbacks!