Zohura Akter Bela

Floral Luxury royal pattern vector frame. Ethnic lotus mandala

Zohura Akter Bela
Zohura Akter Bela
  • Save
Floral Luxury royal pattern vector frame. Ethnic lotus mandala element design background mandala
Download color palette

Floral Luxury royal pattern vector frame. Ethnic lotus mandala Oriental design for wedding party invitation, beauty spa salon flyer, yoga studio, save the date, holiday card

There is a luxury mandala background design. This background download contains 300 dpi RGB EPS, JPEG & AI files. All main elements are editable and customizable

You Can Visit My Microstock Marketplace
Adobe Stock 👉 https://stock.adobe.com/contributor/209674074/Abdul
Shutter stock 👉 www.shutterstock.com/g/Johuraakter

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Zohura Akter Bela
Zohura Akter Bela

More by Zohura Akter Bela

View profile
    • Like