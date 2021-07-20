Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nicolas Solerieu
Opendoor Design

Exclusive listing UI

tech ecommerce ui layout house real estate product web
Trying some dark theme vibes for our pre-market listings product prototype. Looks cool but might be a bit too much. The idea is to bring a premium touch to our brand.

Jul 20, 2021
Opendoor Design

Empowering everyone with the freedom to move

