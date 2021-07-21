Garmin Wainwright Fells App Branding/Logos

As part of an outdoor passion project based around a Connect IQ app for Garmin watches, I developed some branding and logo designs to accompany my upcoming app designs. Among other features, the watch app/widget will allow users to progress through a checklist of the 241 Wainwright fell summits of the Lake District here in the UK.

The app icon itself is made up of natural gradients with some layers of shadows to create a skeuomorphic look.

It was also my first time creating some topographic map patterns you can see in the background, a technique that could lend itself to other outdoor-themed projects in future. Learn how to do it yourself from this clever fellow: Youtube Tutorial

