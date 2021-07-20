mickael verbeke

UI8 | Creation of cryptocurrency

UI8 | Creation of cryptocurrency blendercycles ui design digital illustration nft abstract trend illustration blender 3d
Here the one of a serie 3D crypto scenes that I have made for UI8.net. A digital platform where designer can pick up UI ressources for theirs projects.

All done in Blender, Cinema 4D, Substance designer and Rendered in Cycles and Redshift. Hope you like it also I'll be glad to know your comments 🙏🏻

