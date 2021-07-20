Rosso Steel - branding

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Rosso Steel is a Czech company belonging to the leading processors of flat rolled products.
The brand concept is based on the main raw material - wound flat strips. Strong typography, an element depicting the coil, accompanies the entire company brand.