Tiago Castro

Curiadoria: news app

Tiago Castro
Tiago Castro
Hire Me
  • Save
Curiadoria: news app mobile app news ux ui product design
Download color palette

G1, CNN, Estadão, Medium, Tecmundo and over 100 other. Curiadoria app combines automated with human discovery, to uncover the best that you find with a web search.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Tiago Castro
Tiago Castro
Product Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Tiago Castro

View profile
    • Like