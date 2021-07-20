Bertolli_Eat the Tuscan Way

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Want to infuse your evening with some Tuscan flavor? Of course you do! Leveraging top performing recipe videos, our team created an immersive, custom-designed premium article to kick off Bertolli’s Base campaign. “Eat the Tuscan Way” inspires home cooks to elevate everyday meals by adding a taste of Tuscany with our creative and convenient solutions.
Interactive link: https://www.foodandwine.com/featured/TuscanWayBertolli2021?sm_r=GKLRSC