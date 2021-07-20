Zinegraph

Bananallama Labels

Zinegraph
Zinegraph
  • Save
Bananallama Labels llama banana bakery bread label type typography logotype logo branding
Download color palette

We are working on a new labeling system for the delicious Bananallama's products. We love the icons that portray the shape and style of each bread.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Zinegraph
Zinegraph

More by Zinegraph

View profile
    • Like