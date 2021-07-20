Bogdan Che

Data handling tool

Bogdan Che
Bogdan Che
  • Save
Data handling tool startup product design big data directed graph graphs application tool figma ux web ui
Download color palette

Hello Guys 👋

Check out my new snapshot, a tool for working with big data through directed graphs and commands

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.

Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Bogdan Che
Bogdan Che

More by Bogdan Che

View profile
    • Like