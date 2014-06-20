Könczei Zsolt

Panni and Peter

Könczei Zsolt
Könczei Zsolt
  • Save
Panni and Peter flat vector character character design
Download color palette

character design for the hungarian e-career office from Cluj.

*full project soon on Behance :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Könczei Zsolt
Könczei Zsolt

More by Könczei Zsolt

View profile
    • Like