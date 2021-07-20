Doerksen & Davenport / Brand

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We developed a new brand identity for our private agency. The goal was to communicate simplicity, depth and clarity. The two dashes represent the musical notation for "taking a break", which we feel is important for a lot of our clients to do; take a step back and breath! See it in action here: https://dd.style