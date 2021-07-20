Brandon Davenport

Doerksen & Davenport / Brand

Doerksen & Davenport / Brand
We developed a new brand identity for our private agency. The goal was to communicate simplicity, depth and clarity. The two dashes represent the musical notation for "taking a break", which we feel is important for a lot of our clients to do; take a step back and breath! See it in action here: https://dd.style

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
