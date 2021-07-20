Maybe Littlefield

"CHILL"

Maybe Littlefield
Maybe Littlefield
  • Save
"CHILL" hand painted design typography font
Download color palette

Deep dark purple paint behind white letters. The bleeding was unintentional but then appreciated. Acrylic on canvas
From my "Good Minute" art show in Sacramento CA June 2021

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Maybe Littlefield
Maybe Littlefield

More by Maybe Littlefield

View profile
    • Like