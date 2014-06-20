Sparks Launch

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Yesterday we launched Sparks! And it was Totally Epic. We are excited to see everyone quickly creating and sharing sparks right from their iPhone using animated GIFs, images and text.
We've been working on this for quite some time and are really excited to be able to share it with the world. The app is currently featured by Apple, and we got some great press coverage.
You can download it here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/sparks-express-it-in-seconds/id886589379?ls=1&mt=8
Please rate the app if you like it! ;)
Thanks!