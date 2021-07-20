Maybe Littlefield

"Little Lit"

Maybe Littlefield
Maybe Littlefield
  • Save
"Little Lit" hand painted typography font
Download color palette

Standing only 2" tall, this is a little reminder to party. Acrylic paint on paper
From my "Good Minute" art show in Sacramento CA June 2021

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Maybe Littlefield
Maybe Littlefield

More by Maybe Littlefield

View profile
    • Like