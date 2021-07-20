Maybe Littlefield

"Little G"

Maybe Littlefield
Maybe Littlefield
  • Save
"Little G" hand painted typography font
Download color palette

A teeny tiny cute little G. Only 2" high, this initial is reverse painted on the frames glass, with blue paper behind that.
From my "Good Minute" art show in Sacramento CA June 2021

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Maybe Littlefield
Maybe Littlefield

More by Maybe Littlefield

View profile
    • Like