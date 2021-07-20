Ether - Crypto 3D Icon Set

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi all, we're excited to share Ether: a stunning pack of Crypto 3D icons just launched on UI8. Use it to spice up your next crypto project and take everything to the next level.
Available for C4D (Octane) with transparent PNG files + FBX to import into any 3D program.
This project is a collaboration with the awesome 3D designer Vivivian, check out her work and share some love.
- - -
Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW