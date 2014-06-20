Camila Goldenberg

Personal Portfolio - Wireframe

Personal Portfolio - Wireframe
I've been working a lot lately, changed job, studying a lot, BUT i'm working now in the complete design of my new website/portfolio.
So i'm trying to keep all the process intact and do everything, to have a nice result, this is the first page of the site's wireframe :) Hope you like it and of course all the feedback is very very welcome.

Kisses Dribbblers <3

Posted on Jun 20, 2014
