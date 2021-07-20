Maybe Littlefield

Cyclical

Cyclical design typography font
A digital print I rendered for an block party in Oakland CA July 2021;
We criticize in others what we criticize ourselves for. If we can communicate more kindly to ourselves, we will communicate more kindly to others. The physical prints have gold embellished on the circle ✨

