Instructional

A digital print I rendered for an block party in Oakland CA July 2021;
Whenever I feel overwhelmed, impatient, stressed, anxious, etc, this is what I practice. It doesn't ever solve the problem but it helps me get a grip and relax.

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
