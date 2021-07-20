Maybe Littlefield

Practice Patience, simple

Maybe Littlefield
Maybe Littlefield
  • Save
Practice Patience, simple design typography font
Download color palette

A digital print I rendered for an block party in Oakland CA July 2021
"Simple," but not literally. A daily mantra that I remind myself whenever I get frustrated with lack of growth.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Maybe Littlefield
Maybe Littlefield

More by Maybe Littlefield

View profile
    • Like