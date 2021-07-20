Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Practice Patience x8

Practice Patience x8
A digital print I rendered for an block party in Oakland CA July 2021
I struggle with patience and repeat this mantra to myself on a (literally) daily basis. The repetition is reflected in the design

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
